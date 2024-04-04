Biden Administration Approves Transfer of Bombs to Israel Despite Airstrike Controversy

The Biden administration approved the transfer of thousands more bombs to Israel on the same day Israel i airstrikes in Gaza killed seven aid workers for the charity group World Central Kitchen, three U.S. officials told The Washington Post this week after the incident elicited global condemnation.
The transaction demonstrates the administration’s determination to continue its flow of lethal weaponry to Israel despite Monday’s high-profile killings and growing calls for the United States to condition such support on greater protection for civilians in the war zone. A U.S. citizen was among the dead
