Biden Administration Approves New Offshore Wind Project off Massachusetts Coast

The Biden administration approved a new wind project off the Massachusetts coast that will provide more electricity than the state's former coal-fired generating station. Avangrid's New England Wind is the eighth large offshore wind project to be greenlit in the United States.

It will be smaller than initially planned, with an estimated output of 1,900 megawatts.

