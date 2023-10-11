Biden administration announces new actions in crackdown on 'junk fees'

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a new effort to crack down on so-called junk fees that the White House says will save consumers billions of dollars.

Junk fees are hidden or surprise fees that companies tack on to the bills of customers. This latest move by the White House, which includes a new proposed rule by the Federal Trade Commission, is part of a broader push by the Biden administration to cut down on such fees and hidden pricing.

Chief among the latest actions against junk fees by the White House is the announcement of a proposed FTC rule that would ban companies from charging hidden or misleading fees and mandate that they show the full price to consumers upfront. Additionally, the FTC rule, if finalized as proposed, would require that businesses disclose upfront whether fees are refundable or not. headtopics.com

The FTC rule would not just apply to one industry or sector but applies to industries across the entire economy, including for things like event ticketing, travel, vehicle rentals, and hotel bookings. Companies that violate the rule could face fines from the FTC and be compelled to provide customer refunds.

“All too often, Americans are plagued with unexpected and unnecessary fees they can’t escape,” said FTC Chairwoman Lina Khan. “These junk fees now cost Americans tens of billions of dollars per year—money that corporations are extracting from working families just because they can. headtopics.com

To go alongside the proposed rule on junk fees, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Wednesday announced new guidance to stop large banks from charging excessive or “junk” fees for providing basic customer service.

