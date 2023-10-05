Biden admin says it will start shipping illegal Venezuela migrants back to homeland

Adams cites ‘nightmare’ of pursuing the ‘American dream’ in Mexico CityBiden administration reverses course, clears way for new border wall by waiving environmental laws

“In keeping with our commitment to enforce our immigration laws, and to continue strengthening the consequences for those who cross our border unlawfully, the United States is announcing today that it will resume direct repatriations of Venezuelan nationals who cross our border unlawfully and do not establish a legal basis to remain,” the Department of Homeland Security said in a press release.

The DHS announcement did not specify whether US government aircraft would be used, but one-way commercial flights, which sometimes are tapped for such repatriations, are extremely expensive due to low demand caused by safety and economic concerns in Venezuela. The cost of flights from border states to Caracas can reach up to thousands of dollars. headtopics.com

“There is presently an acute and immediate need to construct physical barriers and roads in the vicinity of the border of the United States in order to prevent unlawful entries,” Mayorkas said Wednesday, though Biden contradicted him Thursday and said that walls were not effective and that he had to restart the project because Congress had approved funding for it in 2019.

