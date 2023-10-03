Biden admin sanctions multimillion-dollar China-based network involved in trafficking of fentanyl, drugs

FOX News correspondent Griff Jenkins reports from the Texas-Mexico border on the unprecedented migrant surge overflowing shelter capacities.

The sanctions, effective immediately, bar the individuals from using the U.S. financial system and stops all U.S. citizens from transacting with them.proliferation of fentanylThe Treasury Department designated 28 individuals and entities involved in the international proliferation of fentanyl, as well as other illicit drugs.

"Treasury is taking sweeping action with our colleagues in law enforcement to expose and disrupt a network responsible for manufacturing and distributing illicit drugs, including fentanyl and other substances that take thousands of American lives each year," Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in a statement Tuesday.

The Treasury Department also expanded its scope of designations to target those involved in the trafficking of xylazine, also known as"tranq," a powerful sedative for veterinary use that has been increasingly used by narcotics traffickers who mix the substance with fentanyl, producing a deadly mixture. headtopics.com

The syndicate used crypto and virtual currency. While the Biden administration does not have an exact number for how much product the network was selling, an official said crypto transactions alone hit well into the millions of dollars.The Treasury Department said it has identified and blocked more than a dozen virtual currency wallets associated with these actors.

– Alex Marlow’s ‘Breaking Biden’: China-Linked University of Delaware Biden Partnership Was Hunter’s 'Baby,’ Part of ‘Wealth Creation’ StrategyThe follow was adapted from Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow’s new book 'Breaking Biden,' which is out now.

US warned China that more semiconductor export curbs are coming in OctoberThe Biden administration has warned China that additional export restrictions on AI chips and chipmaking tools to China are due early this month, per

Report: Biden Admin 'More Worried' About Ukraine Corruption Than They AdmitThe Biden administration revealed in a confidential strategy document that they are 'far more worried' about corruption in Ukraine than they publicly admit, according to a report by Politico.

Exclusive: Biden Admin Moves 2K Migrants from Packed Border Facility to Release Elsewhere in TexasSOURCE: The Biden administration is moving 2,000 migrants from an overcrowded Border Patrol processing facility in Texas.

GOP, Dems urge Biden admin to defend US businesses from Europe's eco regulations: 'Higher prices'FIRST ON FOX: The Biden administration is facing pressure from House Republicans and Democrats alike to defend U.S. businesses from burdensome European climate regulations.

Biden: 'No hay mucho tiempo' para enviar más ayuda a UcraniaEl presidente estadounidense Joe Biden declaró el domingo que la ayuda a Ucrania seguirá fluyendo por ahora, tratando de calmar los ánimos de los aliados sobre el apoyo estadounidense a la defensa del país europeo.