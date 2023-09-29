Biden admin moves to unleash apex predator near rural community

The Biden administration is moving ahead with a plan to reintroduce grizzly bears, a threatened apex predator species, near a rural community in northern Washington. in the federally-managed North Cascades National Park in northern Washington.

The proposal — published in federal filings Friday morning by the National Park Service (NPS) and Fish & Wildlife Service (FWS) — includes three options, two which would involve actively restoring populations of theand one"no action" alternative which would maintain current management practices. As part of the announcement, the public is invited to comment through mid-November.

"If this part of our natural heritage is restored, it should be done in a way that ensures communities, property, and the animals can all coexist peacefully," Hugh Morrison, the regional FWS director, said in a statement.

Under the plan Friday, NPS and FWS would release up to seven grizzly bears annually into the North Cascades ecosystem over the course of the next 5–10 years. The administration's overarching goal would be to establish a grizzly bear population of roughly 200 bears in the coming decades. headtopics.com

