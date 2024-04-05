Biden 2024 Campaign Co-Chairman Calls for Conditions on Military Aid to Israel

Biden 2024 campaign co-chairman Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) said Thursday on CNN that he now wants the United States to put conditions on military aid to Israel . Host Sara Sidner said, “You’ve had words with Benjamin Netanyahu . The president has had words with Benjamin Netanyahu .

At what point does the policy change? Do you support a change in policy instead of a carrot, instead of words, a stick up saying to Israel that in order to get military aid, you have to change your tact? When does that happen?” Coons said, “I think we’re at that point. I think we’re at the point where President Biden has said and I have said and others have said, if Benjamin Netanyahu, prime minister, were to order the IDF into Rafah at scale, they were to drop thousand pound bombs and send in a battalion to go after Hamas and make no provision for civilians or for humanitarian aid, that I would vote to condition aid to Israel.” He added, “I’ve never said that before! I’ve never been here befor

