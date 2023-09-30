Bicyclist from N.J. fatally struck by van on college campus in Delaware

Sep. 30, 2023, 3:04 p.m.An 18-year-old Ocean County resident died after he was struck by a van Friday while riding his bike near the University of Delaware, police said.
The crash occurred about 2:50 p.m. when a 2013 Toyota Sienna traveling east on West Delaware Avenue near South College Avenue in Newark, Delaware, struck the bicyclist, identified as Daniel Bacsik, of Barnegat.
Bacsik, who was riding northbound on South College Avenue and approaching the intersection with West Delaware Avenue, was ejected from his bicycle, police said. Bacsik was pronounced dead at the scene. The 24-year-old driver of the Toyota remained on scene. Neither the speed nor impairment on the part of the driver were factors in the crash, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Corporal R. Vernon at 302-366-7100 x. 3452 or