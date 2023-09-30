Bicyclist from N.J. fatally struck by van on college campus in Delaware

Sep. 30, 2023, 3:04 p.m.An 18-year-old Ocean County resident died after he was struck by a van Friday while riding his bike near the University of Delaware, police said.

The crash occurred about 2:50 p.m. when a 2013 Toyota Sienna traveling east on West Delaware Avenue near South College Avenue in Newark, Delaware, struck the bicyclist, identified as Daniel Bacsik, of Barnegat.

Bacsik, who was riding northbound on South College Avenue and approaching the intersection with West Delaware Avenue, was ejected from his bicycle, police said. Bacsik was pronounced dead at the scene. The 24-year-old driver of the Toyota remained on scene. Neither the speed nor impairment on the part of the driver were factors in the crash, police said.

Read more:

njdotcom »

Bicyclist in critical condition after being hit by 'impaired' driver in MesaThe crash occurred Friday morning along Gilbert Road in north Mesa.

Bicyclist hit by a car in western Chicago suburbA bicyclist was hit by a car in west suburban Glendale Heights Friday afternoon. Chopper 2 was over the scene while investigators were conducting a crash reconstruction at the scene near the intersection of eastbound North Avenue and President Street.

Bicyclist struck by vehicle in suburban Glendale HeightsAn investigation was underway in north suburban Glendale Heights on Friday evening after a person riding a bicycle was struck by a vehicle, according to police. The crash was reported before 5 p.m. in the area of North Avenue and President Street. Details about what led up to the collision were unknown, but Glendale Heights police said it was investigation…

Delaware 'serial stalker' sentenced to life in prison, officials sayA Delaware man who officials called a 'serial stalker' has been sentenced to life in prison following decades of domestic abuse.

Weather Authority: Showers linger into Saturday morning across Delaware ValleyConditions are set to improve by Saturday afternoon and everyone should see a beautiful Sunday.

Preschool teacher's death considered suspicious in Delaware, police sayA community in Northern Delaware mourns the loss of a longtime preschool teacher. Cynthia Amalfitano’s recent death is being called suspicious according to police. NBC10 Delaware reporter Tim Furlong has more details.

Sep. 30, 2023, 3:04 p.m.An 18-year-old Ocean County resident died after he was struck by a van Friday while riding his bike near the University of Delaware, police said.

The crash occurred about 2:50 p.m. when a 2013 Toyota Sienna traveling east on West Delaware Avenue near South College Avenue in Newark, Delaware, struck the bicyclist, identified as Daniel Bacsik, of Barnegat.

Bacsik, who was riding northbound on South College Avenue and approaching the intersection with West Delaware Avenue, was ejected from his bicycle, police said.

Bacsik was pronounced dead at the scene. The 24-year-old driver of the Toyota remained on scene. Neither the speed nor impairment on the part of the driver were factors in the crash, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Corporal R. Vernon at 302-366-7100 x. 3452 or