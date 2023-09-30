Bichette leads Blue Jays against the Rays after 4-hit game

The Toronto Blue Jays play the Tampa Bay Rays after Bo Bichette's four-hit game on Friday. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays play the Tampa Bay Rays after Bo Bichette had four hits on Friday in an 11-4 win over the Rays. Toronto is 89-71 overall and 43-36 at home. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .
256, the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play.
Tampa Bay is 44-35 in road games and 97-63 overall. The Rays are 76-14 in games when they out-hit their opponents. The teams meet Saturday for the 12th time this season. The Blue Jays are ahead 6-5 in the season series.
TOP PERFORMERS: George Springer has 24 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 71 RBI while hitting .255 for the Blue Jays. Bichette is 16-for-44 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games. Yandy Diaz has 35 doubles and 22 home runs while hitting .330 for the Rays. Josh Lowe is 14-for-40 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games. headtopics.com
LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .246 batting average, 3.37 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs Rays: 5-5, .266 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored by eight runs