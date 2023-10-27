Bibi adviser suggests Hamas invasion worse than 1930s Germany: ‘Nazis tried to hide their crimes’

A top adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told FOX News that Hamas is 'feeling now Israel's might' and that the Jewish State is continuing to increase its pressure on the governing terror group of the Palestinians' territory. Mark Regev, former Israeli ambassador to the United Kingdom, added the extremists are worse than former German Chancellor Adolf Hitler's troops, because Hamas is intentionally committing gruesome crimes against innocents out in public.

Regev said Hamas' own recordings condemn them and their legitimacy. BLACK FORMER MISS ISRAEL TEARS INTO BLM FOR SUPPORTING PALESTINIANS 'That's who we're dealing with: a brutal, ruthless, terrorist organization.' He said Netanyahu is succeeding in applying incredible responsorial pressure against Hamas and that the IDF is confronting the threat. 'I can't be more specific, of course, at this stage, but Hamas is feeling now Israel's might.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Senators examine role of crypto currency in Hamas fundingIn the aftermath of Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on the Israeli people, lawmakers began asking questions about how Hamas managed to execute its attacks. Read more ⮕

Israel incursion into Gaza targeted Hamas leaders to prepare for 'next stages of war'The Israeli military said the overnight raid involved tanks and troops and killed Hamas leaders. Meanwhile, the death toll in Gaza has surpassed 7,000 as fuel supplies reach a crisis point. Read more ⮕

‘Squad’ Dems under fire for refusing to vote to condemn Hamas terror: ‘Complete disgrace’Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., calls out the nine Democrats who did not vote to condemn Hamas in Wednesday's vote, saying they do not 'deserve' to serve in Congress. Read more ⮕

Many Israelis are furious at their government’s chaotic recovery efforts after Hamas attack“It has to be clear. The government is completely incompetent,” said Ruvi Dar, a clinical psychologist and university professor who has been counseling survivors evacuated from their homes. Read more ⮕

Senators examine role of cryptocurrency in Hamas fundingIn the aftermath of Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on the Israeli people, lawmakers began asking questions about how Hamas managed to execute its attacks. Read more ⮕

Binance, Tether eye criminal charges as Senator Lummis alleges illicit financing following Hamas Israel warBinance exchange and Tether could be facing criminal charges following a move by Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis to ask the US Department of Justice (D Read more ⮕