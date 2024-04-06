Bianca Belair excited for fourth WrestleMania appearance

For three-time women’s champion Bianca Belair , the feeling of WrestleMania never gets old. Belair will enter her fourth WrestleMania on Saturday night when she teams with Naomi and Jade Cargill to take on Damage CTRL members Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane and Asuka in a six-woman tag-team match to potentially put an end to a longtime feud with the group. Regardless of who has been a thorn in her side for the last 12 months, Belair told Fox News Digital she couldn’t be more excited about WrestleMania.

'WrestleMania is always huge. I always say when WrestleMania is over, the very next day at ‘Raw,’ we’re already preparing for the next WrestleMania,' she said. 'WrestleMania is always on our minds. So, it always feels like it takes so long to get here, but yet it comes so quickly. It’s the most exciting time of the year. It’s our Super Bowl

Bianca Belair Wrestlemania Tag-Team Match Feud Excitement

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Montez Ford Shares Reaction to Bianca Belair’s Historic WWE MomentWWE’s Montez Ford exclusively shared his emotional reaction to wife Bianca Belair’s historic in-ring moment on ‘Friday Night SmackDown’

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

WWE's Jade Cargill Makes the Save on SmackDown, Sets Up WrestleMania 40 MatchWWE's Jade Cargill helps Bianca Belair and Naomi, setting up a match against Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 40

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

The Rock Shares Behind-the-Scenes Footage of His Beatdown on Cody Rhodes from WWE RawThe Rock will team with Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Baki Hanma vs Kengan Ashura Is Anime's WrestleManiaWhat might be the biggest anime crossover of the year might put WWE's WrestleMania to shame.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

WWE Superstar Teases New Theme Music Ahead of WrestleMania 40AJ Styles hints at a possible theme music change.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Will WWE Recycle Infamous Attitude Era Storyline During WrestleMania 40?Rikishi and Steve Austin are both rumored to have WrestleMania involvement.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »