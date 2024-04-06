Bianca Belair excited for fourth WrestleMania appearance

For three-time women’s champion Bianca Belair , the feeling of WrestleMania never gets old. Belair will enter her fourth WrestleMania on Saturday night when she teams with Naomi and Jade Cargill to take on Damage CTRL members Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane and Asuka in a six-woman tag-team match to potentially put an end to a longtime feud with the group. Regardless of who has been a thorn in her side for the last 12 months, Belair told Fox News Digital she couldn’t be more excited about WrestleMania.
'WrestleMania is always huge. I always say when WrestleMania is over, the very next day at ‘Raw,’ we’re already preparing for the next WrestleMania,' she said. 'WrestleMania is always on our minds. So, it always feels like it takes so long to get here, but yet it comes so quickly. It’s the most exciting time of the year. It’s our Super Bowl
Bianca Belair Wrestlemania Tag-Team Match Feud Excitement
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »
Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »
Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »
Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »
Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »
Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »