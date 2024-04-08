Bhatia Secures Spot in 2024 Masters After Winning Valero Texas Open

Bhatia secured a spot in the 2024 Masters after winning the Valero Texas Open . Despite injuring his shoulder while celebrating earlier in the day, Bhatia came out on top in a playoff against Denny McCarthy. This victory marks Bhatia 's second PGA Tour win, with his first coming in 2023 at the Barracuda Championship. Bhatia , an Indian American professional golfer, will be making his debut in the Masters tournament. He is also the first Drive, Chip & Putt alum to compete in the Masters .

Born in California, Bhatia now resides in North Carolina

Bhatia Valero Texas Open Masters Golf PGA Tour Playoff Victory Injury Debut Drive Chip & Putt

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCPhiladelphia / 🏆 569. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bhatia loses 6-shot lead and wins Texas Open in a playoff. The next stop is the MastersAkshay Bhatia is headed to the Masters after winning the Valero Texas Open.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

2024 Masters Picks: One Masters Bet We're Making Right NowA breakdown of Brooks Koepka's odds at the 2024 Masters and why you should be adding him to your Augusta National betting card sooner rather than later.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Samsung Premieres New 2024 TV Lineup at CES 2024Samsung has unveiled its new 2024 TV lineup at CES 2024, featuring stunning displays and offering a $100 discount for pre-orders. The lineup includes 8K Neo QLEDs, 4K Neo QLEDs, OLED, Lifestyle, and MICRO LED displays.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

Blockchain Life 2024 | Dubai, October 22-23, 2024The main event in the world of cryptocurrencies, mining, and web3 - Blockchain Life 2024 will take place in Dubai on October 22-23. It is expected that more than 8000 people from 140 countries will attend the forum - founders of the largest companies, industry leaders, and hundreds of young projects.

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

New iPad Pro (2024) and iPad Air (2024) lines to be released March 26th says reportAlan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 11 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

March Madness 2024: how to watch the 2024 NCAA First Four live streamEight teams head to Dayton to play in the 2024 NCAA First Four. Get live stream information for all four games.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »