BGC Friday Night Highlights Week 7 - 2023

Read more:

ksatnews »

BGC Thursday Night Highlights Week 7 - 2023The latest in news, weather and sports for San Antonio and Central and South Texas.

Nebraska and Illinois each look for first Big Ten win on Friday nightEach team desperately needs a victory to stay in contention for the Big Ten West title, and to bounce back from a humbling defeat last week. Nebraska was pounded at home 45-7 by No. 2 Michigan in front of more than 87,000 fans, the 392nd consecutive sellout in Lincoln. Illinois lost 44-19 at Purdue.

Thursday Night Football/ Friday College and HS Football Threadmy bears finally off to a good start. Buckeyes all over the field

Part of I-820 closing in Fort Worth Friday nightStarting at 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, northbound I-820 will be closed at Martin Street until 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Friday Night Football Week 6 PredictionsNews4 wants to know your predictions for this week’s gridiron clashes around the Wiregrass.

Heavy rains expected in NYC, upstate Friday night into SaturdayHeavy rains expected in NYC, upstate Friday night into Saturday