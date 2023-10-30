One lesson I have learned in my research on social innovation is how overcoming constraints – be they embodied in standard business models, consumer perceptions, supply chain relationships, or others – can lead to new ways of thinking, and ultimately innovation. Faced with limitations, instead of being stalled, social entrepreneurs push the boundaries of what is possible, devising innovative solutions that address our societal and environmental challenges in new ways.

Christopher Marquis: To get us started, can you please introduce Prota Fiori shoes manufacturing process?Just like cheese or wine in Italy, different regions specialize in different shoe components, textiles, and technologies in the supply chain. I select our suppliers based on the heritage behind the region.

The range of touch, feel, and quality - not to mention the honesty and credibility of the sustainable materials entering the market - is vast. It’s essential to me that we meet all of the criteria required to produce a premium level eco-conscious luxury shoe. I am committed to this process. Prior to Prota Fiori, I was customizing men’s ultra luxury footwear sometimes priced north of $10,000 for a single pair of shoes. headtopics.com

Marquis: It is great you are so focused on transparency, but can you share more about the circularity standards and certifications behind the materials you are adopting?I seek suppliers with varying degrees and scopes of what can be considered circular and sustainable such as upcycled, recycled, regenerated, biodegradable, bio-based and responsibly sourced materials.

Marquis: It sounds like you have developed a unique capability in this area. headtopics.com

I believe that our unique ability to merge heritage businesses with cutting edge innovation is a special art that we’ve been increasingly mastering and can be applied to other industries and categories. As a social entrepreneur I find this energizing because my skill set can eventually be applied to driving change across multiple sectors therefore maximizing positive impact.Marquis: This seems very important, not just for the planet, but also to meet future consumer demands.

