Beyond crypto: Zero-knowledge proofs show potential from voting to finance

about privacy and exploitation of one’s personal data by governments, corporations, social media platforms and banks, zero-knowledge proofs may offer some relief.

To this point, some in the cryptographic community already view ZK-proofs as a potential weapon in the looming struggle against false information, including AI-altered documents, images and identities. proofs of correctness including origin and provenance data, “so nirvana would be that all data we get are verified data.

Electronic voting has been slow to catch on globally, but if and when it does, the odds are that ZK-proofs will play a prominent part.

Electronic voting requires a credible “digital identity” system, i.e., a link to “real world” information that isn’t always easy to secure. (Think of all those voting rolls on aged paper ledgers.) “ZK by itself cannot bootstrap e-voting,” Malkhi says.

That is why high privacy guarantees are "at the core of most CBDC projects today," Jonas Gross, chairman of the Digital Euro Association, tells Magazine. Again, there may be limits on what exactly ZK-proofs can do by themselves. "I don't see using ZK-proofs as sufficient because ongoing political discussions show that not all CBDC-related data will be obfuscated if ZK-proofs are used," Gross comments. "High privacy also needs to be supported by regulation and educational efforts around the actual degree of privacy of a CBDC.

But with ZK-proofs, their file size can be substantially reduced, making them practical to use online while preserving critical verification elements. "It could prove that the recording or image has not been altered, maybe even the date, without revealing identity or location or whatever," adds Baylina. Many believe that finance will be the first major business sector to be impacted by ZK-proofs.

