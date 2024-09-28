Beyond Betts and Freeman: Dodgers X-Factors for 2024 Postseason

For the Los Angeles Dodgers to make a deep run in 2024, they’ll need more than just their marquee names to perform. Here are three players that can be potential x-factors for the Boys in Blue this October.
On the starting pitching front, the Dodgers will need someone to take the mound and pitch like an ace. Despite the staff depleted by injuries, someone will have to take the ball in the playoffs, and they will need to do a better job than three-time Cy Young Award winner and former NL MVP Clayton Kershaw did in
But the real reason Edman could be the Dodgers’ postseason x-factor? He thrives in moments where flexibility is key. Whether it’s coming up with a clutch hit, a critical defensive stop, or swiping a base in a tight game, Edman has the tools to make a game-changing impact. If Edman’s name comes up in October, don’t be surprised—it’s his kind of postseason that legends are made of.
Lux’s postseason experience, while inconsistent, could serve him well this year. He’s been part of playoff teams before, but this version of Lux—the one who’s battled back from injury and midseason struggles—has something to prove. His left-handed bat deepens the Dodgers’ lineup and, if he can carry his second-half surge into October, Lux could provide the spark they desperately need in the back half of the lineup.
