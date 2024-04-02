Beyoncé Thanks Innovators at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Among others, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter thanked those who create 'a shift' when accepting iHeartRadio's Innovator Award. Carter appeared at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards and was presented the Innovator Award by Stevie Wonder. Per the outlet, Carter thanked Wonder for playing harmonica on her version of 'Jolene,' which is a song featured on her new country album 'Cowboy Carter,' which was released on March 29.

'Now Beyoncé is once again changing music and culture, climbing in the saddle as a bona fide country music sensation with her latest masterpiece 'Cowboy Carter,' which may end up being the most talked about album this century,' Wonder said. 'Innovation starts with a dream. But then you have to execute that dream, and that road can be very bumpy,' Carter said. 'Being an innovator is saying what everyone believes is impossible. Being an innovator often means being criticized, which often will test your mental strength.

