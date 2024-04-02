Beyoncé's 'RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR' Opens in Stockholm

Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden. The album finds the superstar embracing the musical roots of her Southern heritage while paying homage to many of the country greats who came before her.

The project also includes collaborations with modern country stars and features a reinvigorated version of 'Blackbird'.

Beyoncé to Release Country Music Project as Part of 'Renaissance' AlbumThe long-awaited "Act II" of Beyoncé's 2022 "Renaissance" album, a country music project, is set to release on March 29. Beyoncé first announced the album last month after starring in a Verizon commercial during the Super Bowl. She released two new country tracks, and Dolly Parton hinted that her famous song "Jolene" might be featured on the album.

