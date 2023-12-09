Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour Film Tops Box Office

Throughout her Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé commanded the stage the way only Beyoncé can — for 56 nights. Now, moviegoers are enjoying the visual feast from the comfort of their theater seats thanks to “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,' currently the number one movie in America. But there is someone else on that stage setting the Beyhive abuzz as they watch the film. Trumpet player Crystal Torres performed in 35 of the “Renaissance” tour’s 36 cities with a very special guest: Her baby bump.

Directed by Beyoncé herself, the Renaissance movie is part documentary, part concert film. Now, fans are reliving Beyoncé doing everything from crooning as she emerges like Aphrodite from an opulent, bedazzled clam to closing her show as she descends upon the stage draped atop a shimmering, iridescent horse. Wearing a rainbow of vibrant custom costumes, she never misses a beat of her signature choreography. Meanwhile, Torres had a special choreography of her own





