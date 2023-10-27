Beyoncé’s Dual ‘Renaissance’ Film Premieres, New Music from Taylor Swift, SEVENTEEN & More

It’s Friday, October 27th, and we’re breaking down all the new music you need to know. Taylor Swift’s ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ is finally here, Rema released his highly anticipated EP ‘Ravage,’ SEVENTEEN dropped their 11th mini album, titled ‘SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN,’ and more. Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ concert film will have two premieres, one in London and one in LA. Jay-Z revealed that Blue Ivy thought he wasn’t a “cool” dad.

You know we’ve got to kick things off with our Friday music guide and Taylor Swift. ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ has five vault tracks, and of course re-recordings of some of her biggest hits, like her seven-week Hot 100 No. 1 “Blank Space.”We’ve got more new music throughout the show. But first, let’s get to our top story. Beyoncé is dropping perfume and info on her ‘Renaissance’ movie premiere while her husband discusses: Do their kids think he’s cool? These are some updates on the Carters.

