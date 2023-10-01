Beyonce's concert film to be distributed globally by AMC

Beyonce accepts the award for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for "Renaissance" during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 5, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File PhotoOct 2 (Reuters) - A film based on U.

The film follows a similar release by pop superstar Taylor Swift, whose Eras Tour concert film will be distributed in cinemas in North America starting Oct. 13. The concert films provide cinema chains such as AMC, Cinemark and Cineplex, with high-profile titles to help fill gaps caused by a prolonged

"Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce" is set to play in the United States, Canada, and Mexico beginning Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, AMC said, adding that additional global cities would be announced at a later date.also announced that it will play the concert film in its U.S. theaters. Both cinema chains said their standard showtime tickets in the U.S. will start at $22.

Entertainment website Variety first reported Beyonce's talks to release "Renaissance" through AMC.