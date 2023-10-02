Beyoncé Renaissance Concert Movie In The Works Following Taylor Swift's $100M Eras Tour

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT A Beyoncé Renaissance concert movie is reportedly coming to theaters following the massive pre-sale success of the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie.
This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT A Beyoncé Renaissance concert movie is reportedly coming to theaters following the massive pre-sale success of the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie. The latter is expected to set records for a concert film, with pre-sales equivalent to a superhero blockbuster, and is set for release on October 13.
As per Variety, a Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour concert film is now in advanced distribution talks with AMC Theaters, mirroring the direct deal Swift's movie secured earlier this year. The project is reportedly targeting a December 1 release date.