Beyoncé Follows Taylor Swift Onto Big Screen. AMC Stock Rises on New Concert Movie.

Whatever Taylor Swift can do, Beyoncé can do better? Well that’s the hope of AMC Entertainment which has struck a deal to release a movie version of Beyoncé’s most recent world tour.AMC (ticker: AMC) said Monday that the movie of Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour would be released in thousands of theaters in the U.S., Canada and Mexico from Dec. 1, for a minimum of four weeks.

AMC (ticker: AMC) said Monday that the movie of Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour would be released in thousands of theaters in the U.S., Canada and Mexico from Dec. 1, for a minimum of four weeks. The movie is being distributed by AMC but will also be screened at Regal and Cinemark (CNK) theaters, with showings on IMAX (IMAX) screens.

AMC stock was up 1.0% in premarket trading on Monday. That’s a smaller boost than the meme-stock favorite received when it was first announced that Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour would be released in cinemas.

That might indicate some investor skepticism that the movie version of Beyoncé’s tour –which ended on Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri– can match Taylor Swift’s pull. Swift is on track for the biggest concert tour of all time and the release of her movie will come while she’s still performing. The movie version of Swift’s tour is expected to pull in revenue of $100-$125 million in its opening weekend when it opens on Oct.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour Is Coming to Cinemas After Taylor Swift’s Eras TourSwifties and Beyhive unite!

Taylor Swift phenomenon: ASU students now enrolling in new course about Swift's influenceArizona State University is now offering a public policy course influenced by Taylor Swift.

NFL, Taylor’s Version: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and MetLife Stadium recapAll eyes were on Taylor and her celebrity posse at the Chiefs-Jets game.

Every Taylor Swift Album In Release Order (And Which Are Taylor's Versions)All the Taylor Swift albums in release order.

Make Some Taylor Swift Song Choices And We'll Guess Your Favorite Taylor BridgeThe 'Cruel Summer' bridge |||

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Goes The Negan Route (S01E04 Review)As Daryl is looking for the group again he finds a friend who can help him...



Don't miss a new episode of TheWalkingDead: DarylDixon this Sunday at 9/8c or stream it with AMC+.



TheWalkingDead AMCPlus AMC



The Messenger Gets A Message | The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon | Episode 4 Clip



THE WALKING DEAD:

Like The Walking Dead on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheWalkingDe...

Follow The Walking Dead on Twitter: https://twitter.com/WalkingDead_AMC

Visit The Walking Dead Official Site: https://www.amc.com/twdu/the-walking-...



Fear The Walking Dead:

Like Fear The Walking Dead on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FearTWD/

Follow Fear The Walking Dead on Twitter: https://twitter.com/feartwd

Visit the Fear The Walking Dead Official Site: https://www.amc.com/twdu/fear-the-wal...



THE WALKING DEAD: WORLD BEYOND

Like The Walking Dead: World Beyond on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TWDWorldBeyond

Follow The Walking Dead: World Beyond on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TWDWorldBeyond

Follow The Walking Dead: World Beyond on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/TWDWorldBeyond

Visit The Walking Dead: World Beyond Official Site: https://www.amc.com/twdu/the-walking-...



AMC:

AMC+ : http://www.amcplus.com/ AMC+ on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/TheGoodStuff... AMC+ on Twitter :https://twitter.com/amcplus AMC+ on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/amcplus/ AMC+ on Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/amcplus

Whatever Taylor Swift can do, Beyoncé can do better? Well that’s the hope of AMC Entertainment which has struck a deal to release a movie version of Beyoncé’s most recent world tour.

AMC (ticker: AMC) said Monday that the movie of Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour would be released in thousands of theaters in the U.S., Canada and Mexico from Dec. 1, for a minimum of four weeks. The movie is being distributed by AMC but will also be screened at Regal and Cinemark (CNK) theaters, with showings on IMAX (IMAX) screens.

AMC stock was up 1.0% in premarket trading on Monday. That’s a smaller boost than the meme-stock favorite received when it was first announced that Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour would be released in cinemas.

That might indicate some investor skepticism that the movie version of Beyoncé’s tour –which ended on Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri– can match Taylor Swift’s pull.

Swift is on track for the biggest concert tour of all time and the release of her movie will come while she’s still performing. The movie version of Swift’s tour is expected to pull in revenue of $100-$125 million in its opening weekend when it opens on Oct. 13 in cinemas, according to entertainment-news outlet Deadline.

While some analysts have said AMC could get a meaningful benefit by adding alternative content such as concert films to its typical offering, others have been more skeptical about how much they can boost its underlying business. AMC stock has fallen 87% in the past 12 months and is down 78% in 2023 so far. Those figures account for a reverse stock split earlier this year and the conversion of AMC Preferred Equity units, or APEs, to common shares.