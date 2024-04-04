Beyoncé Drops Surprise Remix of Hit Song 'Texas Hold 'Em'

Beyoncé is following up the success of her latest album, Cowboy Carter, with two new releases. The Grammy winner, 42, dropped a surprise remix of her hit song “Texas Hold ‘Em,” titled the “Texas Hold ‘Em (Pony Up) Remix,” on Wednesday, April 3. The new version of the track trades in the original’s banjo instrumentals for a New Orleans bounce-inspired sound, as well as an entire verse of new lyrics. “Now, I’m gonna need all my cowboys to the dance floor.
Get to the dance floor,” Beyoncé shouts before the beat drops and heads into the new verse. “Woke up this mornin', my heart keeps racin' (Woo) / Straight to the bottom, we all need salvation (Come take it to the floor now, ooh) / Need you to end this drought, take me downtown / Gon' leave the truck, whiskey, baby / Let's get weak and (Weak and) wasted.” Fitting with the remix’s title, Beyoncé goes on to sing, “And pony up, bitch, don't hold back on me / It's a rodeo, we gon' dosid
Beyoncé Music Remix Texas Hold 'Em Surprise Release
Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »
