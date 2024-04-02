Beyoncé Calls for Acceptance in Innovator Awards Speech

Hedy Phillips is the Style Editor at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in POPSUGAR, HelloGiggles, Reader's Digest and more., the superstar went all-out in a head-to-toe leather archival Versace look featuring a zipped leather jacket with golden Medusa details, studded leather gilet and crystal-embellished leather pants from the label's Fall-Winter 1992 collection.

Beyoncé used the honor as an opportunity to call for acceptance, asking everyone to open their ears to enjoying art 'with no preconceived notions.' 'Tonight you called me an innovator, and for that I'm very grateful,' she said in her speech. 'Innovation starts with a dream. But then you have to execute that dream, and that road can be very bumpy. Being an innovator is seeing what everyone believes is impossible. Being an innovator often means being criticized, which often will test your mental strength.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



people / 🏆 712. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Beyoncé will receive the Innovator Award at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music AwardsBeyoncé will appear at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards to receive the show's innovator award.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Beyoncé will receive the Innovator Award at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music AwardsBeyoncé will appear at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards to receive the show's innovator award. Beyoncé will take the stage at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to accept the honor during the April 1 ceremony hosted by Ludacris.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Beyoncé will receive the Innovator Award at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music AwardsBeyoncé will appear at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards to receive the show's innovator award.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Beyoncé to Receive Innovator Award at 2024 iHeartRadio Music AwardsBeyoncé will be honored with the Innovator Award at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, and Ludacris will be hosting the event.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Beyoncé will receive the Innovator Award at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music AwardsBeyoncé will appear at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards to receive the show's innovator award.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Ludacris to Host, Beyoncé to Receive Innovator AwardBeyoncé is set to receive iHeartRadio Music Awards' 2024 Innovator Award, and Ludacris has been announced as the show's upcoming host — and one of the performers!

Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »