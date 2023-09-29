Bexar County Jail inmate found dead in his cell

EMS was called to the jail, where the man was pronounced dead shortly after 12 p.m. The man is believed to have died of natural causes; however, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will rule the exact cause. – A 33-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in his cell after suffering from a medical episode Friday morning at the Bexar County Jail. EMS was called to the jail, where the man was pronounced dead shortly after 12 p.m.
He was booked into the jail on Sept. 24 for an assault charge.