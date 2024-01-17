Bexar County Election Commission to Discuss Future of Elections Administrator

The Bexar County Election Commission will meet for the first time in nearly two decades to discuss the future of Jacque Callanen as county elections administrator. Callanen, who has been in the role since 2005, has not publicly announced her plans for the upcoming elections. County Judge Peter Sakai, who chairs the commission, met with Callanen in December to discuss her succession plan. Voting rights advocates are urging the commission to prepare for finding a replacement.





ExpressNews » / 🏆 519. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Changes to Garbage Collection Schedule for ChristmasFind out how the garbage collection schedule is affected by Christmas holidays in your county. Get a county-by-county breakdown to plan ahead.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Formerly incarcerated individual nominated for city commissionJoel Castón, a formerly incarcerated individual, is nominated to serve on a city commission that drafts and modifies criminal sentencing guidelines. The nomination is expected to generate controversy, with proponents arguing for a fresh perspective on incarceration and critics expressing concerns about a potential soft-on-crime approach. Castón defends his nomination, stating that he is being unfairly judged based on his past and that he genuinely believes in the cause.

Source: postlocal - 🏆 327. / 59 Read more »

64th Annual Los Angeles County Holiday CelebrationThe 64th annual Los Angeles County Holiday Celebration will take place on December 24 at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. The event will feature performances by Divas and Drummers of Compton, as well as various choir groups, dance performances, and music from around the world. The event is free to attend.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

Increase in Luxury Second-Home Transactions in Newport County, Rhode IslandLuxury second-home transactions in Newport County, Rhode Island were higher than usual this year, according to findings by a company.

Source: LuxuryDaily - 🏆 325. / 59 Read more »

Developer chosen to transform old L.A. County General Hospital into housing and healthcare facilitiesThe LA County Board of Supervisors has selected a developer to transform the old L.A. County General Hospital into housing, healthcare facilities, and other amenities. Centennial Partners will build housing units, retail space, a hotel, medical offices, and laboratories on the site.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

San Diego County Credit Union Collects $18 Million in Overdraft FeesSan Diego County Credit Union (SDCCU) collected $18 million in overdraft fees last year, while CEO Teresa Campbell's compensation increased seven-fold to nearly $12 million dollars. Credit unions in California collected over $250 million in overdraft fees, raising concerns about their community-oriented image.

Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »