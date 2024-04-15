Beware of Tax Scams: Scammers Using AI to Pose as IRS

You did it! You have filed your taxes, but don’t let your guard down just yet. Scammers are tapping into advanced technology including AI to pose as the Internal Revenue Service or programs offering tax debt relief .

In the call, you can hear a voice saying the caller was personally assigned to reach out to them to give details about a new national tax relief program. Check your bill! New requirements to help consumers navigate broadband fees Kirsten Johnson 5:00 PM, Apr 10, 2024 Let ABC15 Know

Tax Scams IRS Impersonation AI Robocalls Tax Debt Relief

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abc15 / 🏆 263. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Beware of tax scams: News4JAX anchor targeted by scammers warns othersNews4JAX anchor targeted by scammer warns others.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Beware of Tax Scams During Tax SeasonLearn about the common types of tax scams and how to protect yourself from falling victim to identity theft.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

Tax time is prime time for scammers and scheming tax preparersTo thwart government imposters, the IRS is working on a system that would allow taxpayers to check if the agency is trying to contact them.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 95. / 72 Read more »

IRS Commissioner Werfel talks about Direct File, audits and IRS budgetThe agency’s leader says it has identified the problems with its algorithm that have led to a racial disparity in audits of Black taxpayers.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 95. / 72 Read more »

How scammers use AI tools to file perfect-looking tax returns in your nameTax fraud is on the rise, and hackers are now using identity hijacking and artificial intelligence for tax returns in someone else's name to get a refund.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

IRS Warns Taxpayers Over Online AccountsScammers frequently target taxpayers in the run up to the annual federal tax filing deadline.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »