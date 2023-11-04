Beware of Scammers Taking Advantage of Donations for Shooting Victims' Families

The Better Business Bureau is warning people about scammers who are trying to take advantage of the situation by stealing money from those who want to help the families of the victims of the recent shootings. Crowdfunding is one of the methods being used to support the victims' families. To ensure your security, it is recommended to visit reputable websites when making donations

. Tom Bartholomy, the President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Southern Piedmont and Western North Carolina, advises against using platforms like Facebook or Craigslist for donations, as they do not vet the donations. If you suspect that you have been scammed, you can report it to your state Attorney's General Office or the Better Business Bureau

