Beware of Scammers Offering Student Loan Forgiveness, FTC Warns

As millions of student loan borrowers prepare to make their first student loan payments in October after a three-year federal pause, scammers are fraudulently offering repayment assistance and even student loan forgiveness. urging federal student loan borrowers to beware of scammers, especially if they are charging for services like lowering their monthly payments or giving them access to loan forgiveness. And scammers often charge high fees while deceiving borrowers
. Some individuals have lost thousands of dollars to student loan scams,safely and securely to apply for income-driven repayment programs, loan consolidation or any kind of forgiveness that may be available to them based on their circumstances. Additionally, the FTC shared some advice on how to prevent unwittingly giving away your personal information when seeking assistance. "Anyone who says they need it to help you is a scammer," the FTC said. "If you share it, the scammer can cut off contact between you and your servicer — and even steal your identity." It also may be best to seek assistance personally through official channels and remain vigilant of third-party sources sending texts or making calls promising debt relief – even if they claim to be affiliated with government agencies like the Department of Education. "Scammers try to look real, with official-looking names, seals and logos," the FTC said
United States Headlines
