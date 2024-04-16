Beware of Scam Text Messages Impersonating SunPass

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Several VERIFY viewers have sent in screenshots of text messages they suspected of being scams that claim to be from SunPass.
The urgently worded text message claims SunPass detected unpaid toll fees and includes a link to make your payment to “prevent extra fees.” No, text messages claiming to be from SunPass about unpaid tolls are not legitimate. Scammers are impersonating SunPass to steal your personal and credit card information.SunPass said it did not send the text messages and that it will never ask for immediate payments or urgent actions via text.
VERIFY clicked the link in the text message which redirects to a website impersonating SunPass. The site even includes logos and branding, but it’s fake.This isn't the first time scammers have posed as SunPass trying to cash in on customers' confusion. In 2019, fraudstersThe FCC says that scammers impersonate all types of companies, including subscription services, package and mail carriers, banks, government agencies and service providers such as mobile carriers.The scammers are often looking for personal or financial information from the victim. This tactic has been dubbed “SMiShing" — a combination of SMS and phishing.
Sunpass Scam Text Messages Fake Impersonation
