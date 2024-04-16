Beware of Scam Text Messages Impersonating SunPass

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Several VERIFY viewers have sent in screenshots of text messages they suspected of being scams that claim to be from SunPass.

The urgently worded text message claims SunPass detected unpaid toll fees and includes a link to make your payment to “prevent extra fees.” No, text messages claiming to be from SunPass about unpaid tolls are not legitimate. Scammers are impersonating SunPass to steal your personal and credit card information.SunPass said it did not send the text messages and that it will never ask for immediate payments or urgent actions via text.

VERIFY clicked the link in the text message which redirects to a website impersonating SunPass. The site even includes logos and branding, but it’s fake.This isn't the first time scammers have posed as SunPass trying to cash in on customers' confusion. In 2019, fraudstersThe FCC says that scammers impersonate all types of companies, including subscription services, package and mail carriers, banks, government agencies and service providers such as mobile carriers.The scammers are often looking for personal or financial information from the victim. This tactic has been dubbed “SMiShing" — a combination of SMS and phishing.

Sunpass Scam Text Messages Fake Impersonation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FCN2go / 🏆 523. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Beware of Wallet Drainer Scam Targeting Etherscan UsersA major phishing campaign is actively targeting Etherscan users by luring them into fake websites and draining their crypto wallets. The scam has spread beyond Etherscan and is appearing on popular search engines and social media platforms.

Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 562. / 51 Read more »

Beware of Scam Emails Regarding Student Loan Debt ReliefA VERIFY journalist received a suspicious email claiming eligibility for student loan forgiveness under a new program that hasn't been finalized or implemented yet.

Source: 10TV - 🏆 560. / 51 Read more »

What to know about phishing text scam targeting Pa. Turnpike customersPennsylvania Turnpike E-ZPass customers are being tricked into thinking they need to pay overdue tolls, when in reality the message comes from scammers

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Think twice before settling up your balance with the Illinois Tollway amid imposter scamIT expert who received the imposter text tells NBC5 Responds how she spotted the scam.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Philadelphia street sweeping season begins | What you need to knowBeware of parking signs as spring cleaning starts Monday with street sweeping season!

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

The Government Shouldn't Get to Pick What Kind of Car You DriveBeware Washington telling Americans which vehicle they can drive instead of letting consumers choose for themselves.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »