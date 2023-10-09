Between Israel and Gaza, a deep history of trauma and violence

. It was 1956 and Moshe Dayan, then the top commander of the Israel Defense Forces, was at the kibbutz, or settlement, of Nahal Oz. During his visit, a young Israeli officer named Roi Rotberg was seized and murdered by Arab militants while patrolling the borderlands on horseback, his body dragged across the armistice line into Gaza.

“Let us not hurl blame at the murderers,” Dayan said. “Why should we complain of their hatred for us? Eight years have they sat in the refugee camps of Gaza, and seen, with their own eyes, how we have made a homeland of the soil and the villages where they and their forebears once dwelt.

The three-week-long Operation Cast Lead that began at the end of 2008 saw the deaths of more than 1,300 Palestinians. Operation Pillar of Cloud in 2021 led to more than 100 Palestinian civilian deaths. In 2014, Israel launched its 50-day-long Operation Protective Edge, which involved airstrikes and a limited ground operation..

Israel-Gaza War Live Updates: Israel Orders ‘Complete Siege’ of GazaIsrael’s defense minister said the authorities would block deliveries of food, water and fuel into the Gaza Strip. Israeli troops were still fighting Palestinian militants in border areas, two days after an invasion that has left hundreds dead.

Israel-Hamas conflict: Death toll nears 1,400 as Israel vows complete siege of GazaThe Israeli government has now formally declared war on Hamas.

