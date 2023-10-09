'Between a warzone and pure hell': Israeli describes kibbutz attack

Israeli security gather near a rifle at the site of a battle following a mass infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in Sderot, southern Israel October 8, 2023. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulunon Saturday morning, his first instinct was to grab his one-year-old daughter and his second was to think the disturbance wouldn't last long.

The Kfar Aza kibbutz where he and his family live lies close to Gaza, an impoverished Palestinian enclave under Israeli blockade.

When they got a kibbutz-wide text an hour later telling them it was dangerous to be outside, they moved to a safe room, thinking that perhaps one or two militants had entered the compound, where the houses are set among palm trees. headtopics.com

For the next 18 hours he felt "complete, paralysing terror", he said. "They didn't stop shooting at our home." "I heard people talking in Arabic. And all in the time, shooting, we heard shooting like automatic fire."

To his huge relief, his one-year-old daughter made no sound as he and his wife froze. By evening they had lost phone contact with his wife's parents, who live nearby. Only when the army came to rescue them did reality sink in. headtopics.com

"It looked like something between a warzone and pure hell. Bodies everywhere and, and bullet holes everywhere. And my wife's parents are nowhere to be found," he told Reuters in Herzliya north of Tel Aviv, where they are staying with relatives.

Expressing disbelief that people had come to the quiet community "just to kill people", he said the militants had taken advantage of divisions among Israelis. headtopics.com

The Israeli military said on Monday it had called up 300,000 reservists and was imposing a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, signs it could be planning aon Hamas after the group killed hundreds of Israelis and took dozens hostage. Hundreds of Palestinians, including women and children, have been killed in retaliatory air strikes.

Reuters »

