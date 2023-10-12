Betting action report: Public backing Notre Dame, big money on Chiefs

Oregon is a point-spread bettors dream at the moment. The Ducks are 5-0 straight up (SU) and against the spread (ATS), cashing for bettors in every game. Washington is 5-0 SU and 3-1-1 ATS.

"It's been really back-and-forth, with sharp bets on both sides," BetMGM senior trader Cameron Drucker said Wednesday night, indicating professional action on Washington -2.5 and Oregon +3.5."It will be interesting to see who we need come Saturday, if anybody. Very even money thus far."Southern Cal also hopes to stay in the national championship picture beyond this weekend.

That said, while the Wolverines are 6-0 SU, they're just 2-3-1 ATS. But they easily covered a 19-point spread atUCLA-Oregon State is expected to be far more competitive than Indiana-Michigan. The Beavers opened -4 and are down a tick to -3.5 at BetMGM, but are getting attention on the spread midweek. headtopics.com

So keep your powder dry this week. But beyond that, Stone stands by his strategy. He noted Colorado has a bye in Week 8, then hits a difficult five-game season-ending stretch. That includes road trips to UCLA,"In all likelihood, Colorado will continue to get love from the betting public," Stone said."But I see the Buffs running out of emotional gas as the season marches on.

"For the first time all season, the sharps were on Colorado early," Drucker said."We will surely be rooting for Stanford here come kickoff. The love for Colorado has slowed down a bit, but not as much as you may think. headtopics.com

One bettor put $120,000 on Chiefs moneyline -600. As long as K.C. wins the game, the customer will profit $20,000, for a $140,000 total payout.

Chiefs looking for 16th straight win over Broncos when they meet Thursday nightThe Chiefs will be seeking their 16th consecutive win over the Broncos when the longtime AFC West rivals meet Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs’ 27-24 win last New Year’s Day was preserved when the Kansas City defense stopped the Broncos on fourth down near midfield with 1:21 left in the game. Prior to the Chiefs’ current win streak, the Broncos had won seven in a row. The Broncos are coming off a 31-21 loss to the New York Jets, while the Chiefs beat the Vikings 27-20 last Sunday

The Best NFL Week 6 Betting Promotions, Odds Boosts, and Sign Up OffersThe best NFL Week 6 betting promotions and odds boosts (in eligible US locations) from Covers' best NFL betting sites.

Major Healthcare Institute Recommends Checks for Responsible Sports BettingThe National Institute for Health and Care Excellence is recommending that healthcare professionals ask patients at health checks or mental health appointments about problem gambling.

IBIA Partners with IXUP to Provide Sports Betting Integrity Products, SolutionsIBIA announced a partnership Monday with IXUP to explore products and services to support online betting sites, regulators, and professional leagues.