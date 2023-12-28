Betrayal and Reconciliation in a Family

Six years ago, my two adult stepdaughters confronted us with their “concerns” that their mother and I knew that our 17-year-old son smoked marijuana. We did know about his pot use and clearly explained the steps we were already undertaking in getting him the help he had recently requested. Our stepdaughters immediately alerted the Department of Children and Family Services.A conviction would have destroyed our professional careers and seriously damaged our family’s future.

Agonizing months later, our case was dismissed, and the charges were characterized as unfounded. This betrayal led to familial estrangement from the stepdaughters. Our now 23-year-old son is doing well, and my wife understandably wants her offspring back in our lives. I have encouraged my wife to pursue reconciliation. I do not share this interest. (Independently, neither does our son). My wife is pressuring me to partake in the perilous voyage of reconciling with her daughters. I would prefer being keelhauled.





