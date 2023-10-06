BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Codes: Grab an exclusive 1.5K deposit match in KY, other states for any game

However, regardless of what active BetMGM state you are in, if you are unable to maximize the deposit match offer, BetMGM also has a bet and get offer.21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA). 21+ to wager. Please Gamble Responsibly.

Conversely, I anticipate that Nebraska’s defense will effectively stymie Illinois’ running game during the early downs, compelling the Illini into numerous predictable passing situations where they may struggle to maintain their offensive momentum. headtopics.com

While choosing the visiting team in a conference game might not always be the most prudent approach, I find the prospect of acquiring Nebraska at +3.5 quite appealing, and I’d even consider it down to +3.

I not only believe that the Cornhuskers can successfully cover this point spread, but I also envision a realistic scenario in which they secure an upset victory and advance to a 3-3 record.

