BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Codes: Claim an exclusive 1.5K deposit match in KY, other states for TNF

In the current season, Cole Kmet has undoubtedly emerged as one of Justin Fields' preferred receiving options.

However, the upcoming Thursday matchup presents an opportune moment to consider wagering on the under for Cole Kmet’s receiving yards, set at 32.5. The Washington Commanders’ defense has displayed remarkable resilience against tight ends throughout the season, conceding only 83 yards in total, which averages to just under 21 yards per game. Impressively, they have maintained a clean record by not permitting a single touchdown to this position. headtopics.com

Considering that the Commanders have already faced formidable tight ends such as Dallas Goedert, Dawson Knox, and Zach Ertz, it's reasonable to anticipate that Kmet might encounter challenges in sustaining his exceptional season start.

