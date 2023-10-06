BetMGM Bonus Code: Grab $1.5K Deposit Match for LSU-Missouri, any game

Netanyahu tells Israel 'We are at war' after Hamas militants launch multi-front, unprecedented attackThe purple and gold Tigers play the black and gold Tigers when Missouri hosts LSU and it’s a fun opportunity to use the exclusiveThe new customer offer from BetMGM lets new bettors get a 20% deposit match worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

BetMGM is favoring LSU by 5.5 points on the road … which is an interesting line to say the least. Since it’s such a big road spread, the play here is to take the over of 64.5 points. LSU’s defense has been dreadful so far. The Tigers are coming off a 55-49 loss to Ole Miss and are allowing 31 points per game, which is second-worst in the SEC. In spite of that, LSU has been good on offense and quarterback Jayden Daniels is having his best season in college.

LSU will need to score to keep up with Brady Cook and Missouri. Cook has been awesome so far with 1,468 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and zero interceptions, and he’s hardly a one-man show. Cody Schrader has been an effective runner with 463 rushing yards and three scores, while Luther Burden III leads the nation with 644 receiving yards. headtopics.com

This game could go either way, but I have a hard time believing it won’t be a shootout, so take the over with bonus codeMake your first deposit up to $1,500 and receive your 20 percent match.If your first wager wins, the withdrawable money will appear in your balance.

Read more:

nypost »

Louisiana State Tigers vs Missouri Tigers Line MovementLouisiana State Tigers vs Missouri Tigers

Louisiana State vs Missouri Stats & Past Results - NCAAF Game on October 07, 2023Louisiana State Tigers vs Missouri Tigers

No. 23 LSU heads to unbeaten No. 21 Missouri for only fourth matchup of SEC schoolsNo. 23 LSU heads to No. 21 Missouri on Saturday in a matchup of Tigers. Missouri has won its first five games after opening SEC play with a win over Vanderbilt last weekend. LSU is coming off a loss to Ole Miss in a 55-49 game that came down to the wire. The two schools have only met twice since Missouri joined the conference, splitting those matchups with each winning on the road. Missouri also beat LSU in the 1978 Liberty Bowl.

How to watch LSU vs. Missouri: FREE LIVE STREAM, TV channel, kickoff timeGet breaking news on New Jersey high school, college and professional sports. Find scores, statistics, photos, videos and join the forum discussions at NJ.com.

LSU vs. Missouri football game time, scheduleLSU vs. Missouri football game time, scheduleWhen: Sat., Oct. 7 Time: 11 a.m. Central TV: ESPN network Stream live: fuboTV (Try for free) LSU vs. Missouri game oddsCourtesy of SI Sportsbook Point spre

Missouri Tigers Schedule, Live Scores & Results - NCAAF 2023-2024Stay Up-To-Date With The Latest Missouri Tigers Schedule, Live Scores, And Results For The 2023-2024 NCAAF Season!