Bethesda's Fallout 76 to be Available as Free Download for Xbox Players

A popular, once contentious, Xbox game is being made 100% free to download this coming week. The game in question is available via Xbox One, but is also playable on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S via backward compatibility. The offer won't be available until April 11, which is this coming Thursday. From here, it will be available for the remainder of April. And once claimed, the game is yours to keep.

What's the catch? The catch is the offer comes the way of Prime Gaming, which means you need an Amazon Prime subscription to access the free download. If you check this box though, you will have the option to choose from an Xbox code or a PC code. As for the game, it is Bethesda's Fallout 76, which will be a timely free download for Fallout fans as the Amazon Fallout TV series is set to debut on the same day via Prime Vide

