Bethenny Frankel slams Andy Cohen’s ‘problematic’ questions’ that ‘f–king skinned’ guests ‘alive’ on ‘WWHL’

“We’re using him like he’s using us, because we want to promote our s—. But it all just seems so gross.” Bethenny Frankel is not holding back on how she feels about Andy Cohen’s “What What Happens Live” talk show.

Frankel, 52, and fellow “Real Housewives” alum NeNe Leaks, 55, discussed Cohen, 55, on herand called the host out for making his guests on the late-night show feel like there’ being “f–king skinned alive.”

“The last time I went on that show, I was with my daughter, and … he’s asking these questions like, ‘Who’s the ugliest Housewife?’ And you’re like, ‘Oh, let me think.’ Like a question that bad,” Frankel recalled of the “Real Housewives'” executive producer stirring up the pot.

“Like, who is the worst mother?” the Skinnygirl liquor founder continued. “Questions that are so problematic —askingmother ‘is this good for the Jews or bad for the Jews?’ then mentioning Ron Jeremy.” Bethenny Frankel claimed the Housewives get ‘f–king skinned alive” on Cohen’s “What What Happens Live.

