Bethenny Frankel Opens Up About Struggles Living in New York City

Reality star Bethenny Frankel opened up about her struggles living in New York City and admitted that she was the victim of a random punch attack . She also said that comedian Jerry Seinfeld ’s defense of the city is off base. The Daily Beast reported that New York City is on its last legs and that it has changed for the worse. Frankel noted that she was once visiting a shop around 72nd Ave. in the West End and when she turned around, a man just randomly punched her in the face.

She added that random acts like that give the city a bad reputation that drives people away, adding, “because if I go there and then I text the realtor, ‘Screw this, I don’t wanna live here, this place is nuts,’ because I identify the entire place with that experience.” She also noted that stores are starting to look like something out of a dystopian movie with products in stores sitting “in cages

