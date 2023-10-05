bet365 Kentucky bonus code NYPNEWS: Get $365 in bonus bets for Bears-Commanders, any game

The Chicago Bears face the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football and New York Post readers can get in on the action with the new customer offer fromnew customer offer lets new bettors place a first bet of $1 to get $365 in bonus bets with bonus codebet365 Kentucky bonus codeWeek 5 of the NFL season kicks off tonight in Landover, Maryland, when the Washington Commanders host the winless...
The over/under for this game is listed at 44.5 points on bet365 Sportsbook. Considering how weak these defenses have been to start the season, the over feels like the play. Both of these teams are giving up at least 30 points per game. Chicago is second-worst in the NFL at 34.3 PPG, while Washington is two spots ahead giving up exactly 30 points per contest. Of the eight total games played by these teams in 2023, the only good defensive outing came in Week 1 when the Commanders beat the Cardinals 20-16.
It also helps that Justin Fields is coming off his best game of the season after he completed 28-of-35 passes for 335 yards and four touchdowns against the Broncos. Obviously it wasn’t a perfect game sine Denver came back to win, but it shows that he is improving. headtopics.com
