Best PC Settings For Cities: Skylines 2

Depth of Field Mode: Disabled - Sets the depth of field, will provide a small gain when off. Dynamic Resolution Scale Quality: Disabled - This will change the resolution dynamically depending on how well the game is performing. Can cause it to be blurry at times. Anti-aliasing Quality: Low SMAA - Changes the quality of the anti-aliasing, low will suffice here. Colouds Quality Settings: Low - Won't have much of an impact, either set to low or medium.

