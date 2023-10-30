Best NBA Player Props Today: Luka Makes Presence Known on Glass

Luka Doncic doesn't exactly have a widespread reputation of being an elite rebounder because he's often characterized as a point guard, but he is in a position tonight to clean up against the Steven Adams-less Grizz, headlining our favorite player props.While well and truly into the season now, we’re still far pretty far away from a sample size that can accurately assess just how good every team is this year and what their strengths and weaknesses are.

Doncic consistently grades out as either the best or near best defensive rebounder for his position in the NBA perwith a defensive rebound rate north of 20% every season of his career. In a fun case of small sample size theatre, Luka’s defensive rebounding rate has been a comically high 32.8% through two games played this season.

Part of this is due to his strength. Luka might not be the quickest, but because he can move opponents like so many pieces on a chess board he almost always gets to where he wants to go. Typically, that’s something we say about a player looking to score, but Luka brings the same element to rebound positioning. He has a preternatural nose for the ball and a desire to go get it that is rare for players of his ilk.. headtopics.com

The glass is Memphis’ fatal flaw right now, so I’m backing any and all elite rebounders going against them until further notice. Doncic fits the bill.Kristaps Porzingis ’ 3-pointer props early in the season. Porzingis opened the season in spectacular fashion by hitting five of his nine treys against the New York Knicks, seemingly validating his addition to thein a single night. He only hit two of his in the follow-up game against the Miami Heat, but that team is built like no other to defend Porzingis.

Bam Adebayo is one of the three best defenders in the NBA, and his build and mobility probably make him the best cover for KP in the entire league. He was also dogged by foul trouble before ultimately fouling out, so the drop in attempts is not a reflection of his per-minute production changing.. The drop-off in defense going from the Heat to the Qizards is so massive it would give the Mariana Trench a run for its money. headtopics.com

