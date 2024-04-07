Best Housing Markets for First-Time Home Buyers Revealed

If you’re looking to purchase your first home, you may want to consider one of these housing markets .A new analysis by Zillow has revealed this year’s best markets for first-time home buyers – with half of the top markets residing in the Midwest .

Zillow’s rankings were based on rent affordability, the share of for-sale listings a typical household can comfortably afford, how stiff the competition is expected to be for those affordable listings, and how many similar-age households live in the area. "Affording a home is a tough hill to climb, and it’s especially steep for those buying their first home. Headwinds like mortgage rates, low inventory and rising rents are still strong, but easing," said Zillow's Senior Economist Orphe Divounguy. The top two markets in Zillow’s ranking, St. Louis and Detroit, scored well in terms of affordability — both for rental affordability as a prospective buyer builds up savings for a down payment, and for the number of affordable homes available to buy. Austin, while not the most affordable housing market on this list, ranked first in the number of similar-age households living there with which a buyer can build a community. In 2023, first-time home buyers accounted for half of all home purchases, according to Zillow’s Consumer Housing Trends Report."That’s the highest share in the report’s history, which dates back to 2018, and up from a low of 37% in 2021," Zillow wrot

Housing Markets First-Time Home Buyers Zillow Affordability Competition Midwest

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOX4 / 🏆 289. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Zillow reveals best housing markets for first-time home buyersThe Zillow analysis found that half of the 10 best markets for first-time buyers are in the Midwest.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »

2024 Oscars: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress & more'Oppenheimer' is the top-nominated film of the year, with 13 total nominations. 'Poor Things' follows with 11 nominations and 'Killers of the Flower Moon' is up for 10 nominations. This year, the Oscars has an earlier time slot and will kick off at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

2024 Oscars: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress & more'Oppenheimer' is the top-nominated film of the year, with 13 total nominations. 'Poor Things' follows with 11 nominations and 'Killers of the Flower Moon' is up for 10 nominations. This year, the Oscars has an earlier time slot and will kick off at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »

2024 Oscars: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress & more'Oppenheimer' is the top-nominated film of the year, with 13 total nominations. 'Poor Things' follows with 11 nominations and 'Killers of the Flower Moon' is up for 10 nominations. This year, the Oscars has an earlier time slot and will kick off at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

2024 Oscars: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress & more'Oppenheimer' is the top-nominated film of the year, with 13 total nominations. 'Poor Things' follows with 11 nominations and 'Killers of the Flower Moon' is up for 10 nominations. This year, the Oscars has an earlier time slot and will kick off at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.

Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »

2024 Oscars: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress & more'Oppenheimer' is the top-nominated film of the year, with 13 total nominations. 'Poor Things' follows with 11 nominations and 'Killers of the Flower Moon' is up for 10 nominations. This year, the Oscars has an earlier time slot and will kick off at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »