Best Buy will stop selling Blu-rays, DVDs in 2024: 'The way we watch movies and TV shows is much different today'

Best Buy this week confirmed reports that it will soon stop selling DVDs and Blu-ray discs at its more than 900 stores nationwide, as well as on its website.

"To state the obvious, the way we watch movies and TV shows is much different today than it was decades ago," a spokesperson for the electronics chain"Making this change gives us more space and opportunity to bring customers new and innovative tech for them to explore, discover and enjoy," they added.

Best Buy will reportedly continue to sell discs through the holiday season before ending sales after the new year. headtopics.com

"Those iconic red envelopes changed the way people watched shows and movies at home — and they paved the way for the shift to streaming," he said at the time.

