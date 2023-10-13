Best Buy Confirms Plans to Stop Selling DVDs and Blu-rays in 2024

confirmed the news on October 13, 2023, and noted the company made the decision to quit selling DVDs up to nine months ago, according to one of the publisher’s sources.

“To state the obvious, the way we watch movies and TV shows is much different today than it was decades ago,” a spokesperson for Best Buy said. “Making this change gives us more space and opportunity to bring customers new and innovative tech for them to explore, discover, and enjoy.”Originally founded in 1966 as a store called Sound of Music, Best Buy rebranded under its current name in 1983.

According to Variety, Best Buy still had a total of 1,129 store locations in mid-2023, 969 of which are located in the United States.mailed out its final DVDs to customers, giving them the option to keep the discs if they so choose to do so. headtopics.com

Best Buy plans to phase out sales of physical DVDs by early 2024

Goodbye to more DVDs? Best Buy plans to phase out sales of physical movies in the coming monthsBest Buy is saying goodbye to movie-watching with physical discs. The consumer electronics retailer plans to phase out its DVD and Blu-ray sales by early 2024 — with physical movies set to be sold in-stores and online as they are today through the holidays. Video games will not be impacted.