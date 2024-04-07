Bespoke Globes: Capturing the World's Imagination

An artist in London creates bespoke globes that capture the imagination and serve as snapshots of how people see the world. Peter Bellerby founded Bellerby & Co. Globemakers in 2008, and his team has made thousands of globes up to 50 inches in diameter.

The most ornate ones can cost six figures.

