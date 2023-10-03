Besieged NYC scrambling to open more shelters as 800 new migrants arrive in single day, twice the usual number

Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker demands Biden do something about migrant ‘crisis’ in the stateNY gov says she could fix key national issues including migrant crisis ‘in about 5 mins.’

The city is under new siege from the border as 800 migrants poured into the Big Apple in a single day in the past week — double the usual number — leaving officials scrambling to open even more shelters.

“We’re getting ready to take a real shift in this whole crisis,’’ said Adams — as the city prepares to add to the more than 200 emergency shelters it has already opened to deal with the migrant flood in addition to the state’s mega asylum-seeker housing sites.

“We are going to tell them that coming to New York doesn’t mean you want to stay in a five-star hotel. It doesn’t mean that when you come here, you automatically are going to be allowed to work.” Adams had already held an 8 a.m. meeting with officials from city agencies where an aide warned the administration would have to come up with more housing for asylum seekers, well-placed sources said.into the Big Apple — but the latest figures have already topped the administration’s high-end estimates of roughly 600 daily with up to 800 people a day now pouring in. headtopics.com

