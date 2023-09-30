Bernadette Stockwell Ph.D.

B. Morey Stockwell, Ph.D., has been coaching creatives around the world and is an adjunct professor at the University of Massachusetts Lowell & Fitchburg State University. Everyone makes mistakes. It may be better to "do" first and fix errors later.Personal Perspective: Perfectionism keeps artists in a state of stagnation because they know there is room for improvement but they do not yet possess the skills.
Everyone makes mistakes. It may be better to "do" first and fix errors later.Personal Perspective: Perfectionism keeps artists in a state of stagnation because they know there is room for improvement but they do not yet possess the skills.
Personal Perspective: Perfectionism keeps artists in a state of stagnation because they know there is room for improvement but they do not yet possess the skills. The Doppler Effect of Creative Ideas: They Come and Go
A Personal Perspective: Remember the last time you had a great idea? But then, the intensity waned. First, it's normal. Second, there's hope. A Personal Perspective: Remember the last time you had a great idea? But then, the intensity waned. First, it's normal. Second, there's hope.Are you concerned about artificial intelligence replacing human creators? AI may generate intriguing "art," but it cannot replace the sense of pride derived from doing the work. headtopics.
2 people killed in shootings at a university hospital and home in Dutch city, police sayTwo people were killed by a lone gunman who opened fire and started fires in a hospital and an apartment in the Dutch city of Rotterdam on Thursday, the city's police chief said.